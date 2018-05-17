Recruiting Thursday: 5-star Andrew Raym discusses Arkansas trip

Andrew Raym, a 5-star sophomore offensive lineman, visited Arkansas on Feb. 24 and his has plans to visit again this summer. He talked about his visit and relationship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry on Recruiting Thursday.

Raym, 6-4, 305 pounds of Broken Arrow, Okla. has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Nebraska and others. Arkansas Coach Chad Morris extended an offer to Raym in less than a week of being hired in December.

Arkansas visit:

"That was amazing. I got there I was greeted by name already, everybody already knew me. They took me in and gave me own little treatment. While we were still waiting I got to spend a few hours with Coach Fry just 1-on-1 time and that was good. The whole trip just great and the facilities are just amazing and beautiful."

How did you accumulate 123 pancakes blocks:

"I don't know if that's a question that really has an answer. I guess it's just something I do and I enjoy to do and I go out there and do it."