Home /
Seafood eatery opens in Little Rock site of former Market Place Grill, Johnny Carino's
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
PHOTO BY JENNIFER CHRISTMAN
The Juicy Seafood is now set to open Monday in the western annex of the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11600 Pleasant Ridge Road, Little Rock, in what had previously been Market Place Grill and, before that, Johnny Carino's.
If you've eaten at LuLu's Crab Boil in the Heights, the concept will be familiar, though with a somewhat broader menu: Choose your seafood -- crawfish, steamed oysters, crab legs, shrimp (with or without the heads), clams, mussels or lobster tail, which comes with corn or potatoes; choose your flavor -- Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or "The Shake Sauce" (all of the above); pick a "spicy level" -- mild, medium or hot.
Additional side items, soups, appetizers and fried-seafood baskets are also available. Hours are to be noon-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday for lunch; for dinner, 4:30-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-10:30 p.m. Sunday. The phone numbers: (501) 353-1370 or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/JuicySeafoodLtRock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Seafood eatery opens in Little Rock site of former Market Place Grill, Johnny Carino's
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.