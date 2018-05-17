Thursday recruiting tidbits: Hogs likely a top school for 2020 Texas WR

Arkansas will likely be a top school for a newly offered highly recruited 2020 receiver prospect.

Sophomore Zeriah Beason, who received an offer from the Hogs on Tuesday, has visited Arkansas three times with the family of former Razorback running back Rawleigh Williams III. Because his relaltionship with the Williams family and visiting Fayetteville in the past, he said the Razorbacks should be one of his top schools going forward.

Beason, 6-1, 185 of Dallas Bishop Dunn has about 17 other offers from schools like Florida, Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Michigan State and others. He's looking to visit Arkansas again for a camp in June.

Sophomore receiver Loic Fouonji, 6-4, 186 of Midland Lee is another highly regarded prospect looking to visit the Hogs this summer. Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith recently visited his school.

He moved to the United State from Africa in 2008 and was introduced to football and took a liking to the game after playing running back in youth football.

Fouonji has offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech and SMU.

Defensive end Trace Ford, 6-4, 225 of Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe said the Hogs are in his top five and will get an official visit this summer or in the fall. He visited Fayetteville on March 11.

Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon, Missouri, Oklahoma State and California are some of his offers.

Defensive back Miles Williams, 6-1, 170 of Mansfield, Texas said he and good friend and Arkansas defensive tackle target Enoch Jackson are looking to officially visit the Hogs in June.

Williams has offers from Arkansas, Boston College, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others.

Jackson, 6-1, 270, of Mansfield (Texas) Mansfield Legacy visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24 and has offers from the Hogs, Florida, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and others.

Sophomore offensive lineman Miller Merriweather-Lewis, 6-4, 302 of Ocala, (Fla.) Vanguard said he and his family are working on his summer schedule and a stop in Fayetteville is possibility after receiving an offer from the Razorbacks on Wednesday. Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M are just some of his other offers.

Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry is expected to visit the school of highly recruited sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Raym on Monday.

Raym, 6-4, 305 of Broken Arrow, Okla. recently reopened his recruiting after being committed to Oklahoma since November He and his father visited the Hogs on Feb. 24 and have plans to visit again this summer.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Raym a 5-star prospect and one of the top five offensive lineman in the 2020 class.