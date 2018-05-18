Robbed, attacked while in downtown Little Rock, 41-year-old tells police; man arrested

A man was robbed and attacked Thursday morning while walking in downtown Little Rock, police say, and one person has been arrested.

Officers were flagged down by the 41-year-old victim around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Louisiana Street, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The Perryville resident told officers that a man wearing a black trench coat robbed him of a ring and assaulted him with a blunt object in the 500 block of Louisiana Street.

Several injuries were seen on the 41-year-old's head and arms, according to the report.

Officers later found Jarmarques Bowers, 25, of North Little Rock walking "hastily" near Markham and Louisiana streets and stopped him. Bowers then said he would "be throwing hands" if they touched him, at which point a stun gun was drawn, authorities noted.

Police said Bowers complied when told him to get on the ground, and he was arrested.

He faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, records show. He pleaded not guilty to the counts Friday morning in district court.

Bowers remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning, according to an inmate roster, and bail had not been set.