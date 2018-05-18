Home / Latest News /
Boeing 737 crashes with 104 passengers aboard, Cuban media reports
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:43 p.m.
HAVANA — Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana with 104 passengers on board. There was no immediate word on casualties.
State television and websites said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin and crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.
The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.
