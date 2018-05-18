Forecasters: Little Rock may see its hottest day of 2018 on Saturday

Little Rock may see its hottest day so far in 2018 on Saturday, with temperatures rising across Arkansas, forecasters said.

Michael Brown, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said forecasters predict a high of 93 degrees in Arkansas' capital city.

That's 1 degree higher than Little Rock's hottest day so far in 2018 and about 10 degrees hotter than Little Rock's average temperature high for the month of May, according to Brown.

Little Rock will see similar temperatures Sunday, but more clouds will make the city feel cooler, Brown said. Sunday will also bring a few isolated thunderstorms across the state, he added.

Other parts of Arkansas are also expected to see their highest temperatures yet for 2018, Brown said, with north Arkansas staying cooler than the rest of the state.