Former Arkansas lobbyist accused of bribing ex-lawmakers to face more charges, lawyer says

Indicted lobbyist Milton R. “Rusty” Cranford will soon face additional federal charges, according to a motion filed by his attorney Thursday.

Cranford awaits trial in federal court in Missouri on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of accepting bribes.

He was also named in two guilty pleas of former Arkansas lawmakers. In each case, Cranford paid kickbacks in return for state grants, according to court testimony and documents. Cranford lived in Bentonville before his arrest in February and has remained in custody in the Greene County, Mo., jail since.

“The government has informed Mr. Cranford that it intends to file a superseding indictment in the near future,” said a motion to delay the trial filed by Cranford’s attorney, Nathan Garrett of Kansas City, Mo. “The superseding indictment will include additional charges against Mr. Cranford” and will be accompanied by a substantial amount of new evidence that must be examined, the motion states.

Cranford is set for trial June 11. The motion asks for a delay to at least Aug. 20 and states that the rescheduling is not opposed by the government. Garrett had no comment as of midday Friday.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri said the office does not contradict the statement in Garrett’s motion. He declined further comment.

Former Arkansas lawmakers accused of accepting bribes from Cranford while in office in 2013 are former state Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale, former state Sen. Henry “Hank” Wilkins IV of Pine Bluff and former state Sen. Jon Woods, also of Springdale.

Neal and Wilkins pleaded guilty to one conspiracy charge each. Neal pleaded Jan. 3, 2017, in federal court in Fayetteville. Wilkins entered his plea April 30 in Little Rock. Woods was convicted of 15 counts on May 3 in federal court in Fayetteville. Most of Woods’ counts came from another kickback scheme that did not involve Cranford. Cranford has not been charged with any crimes in Arkansas.

All four of the lawmakers convicted for crimes involving Cranford are awaiting sentencing. Neal and Wilkins are cooperating with the government, according to court records.

