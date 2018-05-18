17-year-old student who took guns to Arkansas career center arrested, police say

A 17-year-old was arrested after a teacher noticed a gun in his backpack Thursday at an Arkansas career center, authorities said.

The Jefferson Area Technical Career Center educator saw the weapon in an open pocket of the student's bag and notified a school administrator and police, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. The facility is located at 1903 W. 34th St.

The teen reportedly ran when the school official seized his backpack and tried to escort him out of the classroom. Officers arrested the student after a brief chase, the release states.

Authorities said a .22 long rifle semi-automatic pistol and a Rohm RG-10 revolver was recovered from the student's backpack. One of the firearms was loaded, according to police spokeswoman DeAunuana Martin.

As of Friday afternoon, the 17-year-old was being held at the Jefferson County juvenile detention center on a possession of a firearm on campus charge, Martin said. His name was not released.