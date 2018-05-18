Police release details on stabbing at Little Rock's Park Plaza mall; 1 arrested in fight

Police on Friday released more information detailing a stabbing at Little Rock’s Park Plaza mall and named a woman arrested in the fight.

Officers responded around 6:25 p.m. Thursday to the shopping center at 6000 W. Markham St. in reference to unknown trouble, according to a report from the city’s Police Department. Little Rock Police Department spokesman Michael Ford confirmed that two people were stabbed or cut and sustained minor injuries.

Near H&M on the mall's third floor, authorities observed an altercation among four females and one male and tried to break it up, police said. One person reportedly had a knife and was ordered to drop the weapon, but the 20-year-old was not charged, Ford said.

Authorities say Marie Larff, 23, of Little Rock tried to leave the scene and was later arrested on a charge of third-degree battery in the altercation, records show.

Larff’s arrest report states that she jumped on a pregnant woman, causing her to fall to the ground and “have bleeding.”

Surveillance video reportedly showed Larff and a friend surround the woman and not allow her to leave.

Ford said Larff and a 23-year-old Little Rock man were both stabbed or cut during the altercation, but no charges were filed because Larff was uncooperative and said she was not cut.

Larff reportedly drove herself to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary while the man, who was stabbed in the lower extremities, went to a police station after the dispute. Neither had life-threatening injuries.

Larff's name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon. She has a court appearance scheduled for May 31.