Prosecutor asks Arkansas State Police to investigate city's ex-police chief, interim leader

Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate issues surrounding a city's Police Department and its two former leaders, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Chief Cody Harper and Capt. Kristopher Arthur, formerly of the Centerton Police Department, were fired Tuesday.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said Friday that he is asking state police to investigate whether an officer or officers misappropriated city property or used city credit cards for personal property and whether the Police Department violated the Arkansas Speed Trap Law.

He added that he does not recall his office ever receiving any complaints concerning the department and speeding tickets.

Smith also requested that the Arkansas Legislative Audit assist with the investigation.

Brian Rabal, Centerton’s city attorney, previously said Harper and Arthur were fired as result of an investigation by the Benton County sheriff's office.

Lt. Anthony Keck, with the assistance of Mayor Bill Edwards, was put in charge of the department after the terminations.

Arthur is appealing his firing. The Centerton City Council will hear the appeal.