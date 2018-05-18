Rawleigh connection has top Texas receiver high on Hogs

One of the top sophomore prospects in Texas is familiar with Arkansas and sees the Hogs as a top school for him.

Receiver Zeriah Beason, 6-1, 185, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Dallas Bishop Dunne High School received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on Tuesday to go along with 17 others from schools such as Florida, Baylor, LSU, Nebraska and Michigan State.

He's visited Fayetteville to watch the Razorbacks in action and see former Hogs running back Rawleigh Williams, a family friend, play. He said Williams has high praise for the program.

"They should be one of the top schools I'm looking at because he gave them a good review while he was there," Beason said. "He said there were good people there."

Beason, who recorded 16 receptions for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Falcons last year, has a 39-inch vertical jump. He has attended three Razorbacks games with the Williams family.

"I really liked the atmosphere," said Beason, who's being recruited by defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr. "The crowd was really excited, and just enjoyed seeing the excitement while I was at the game.

It's gratifying for him to see all the offers arrive.

"I should really say hard work pays off because if you've been working so hard, eventually you'll see this type of progress," Beason said.

It looks like a fourth trip to Fayetteville will happen next month.

"Mostly like for a camp," Beason said.

His cousin and teammate Marquez Beason is an outstanding receiver/defensive back who's committed to Illinois for the 2019 class. He said that will not affect his college decision.

"My parents said I can most likely do my own decision, so it's really up to me," Beason said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Sports on 05/18/2018