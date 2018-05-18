Sylvan Hills' Poppy enters major-league company

Chaz Poppy entered exclusive territory this season.

With 53 runs driven in, the Sylvan Hills junior has challenged the school's single-season record for RBI. Poppy stands at No. 2 in the record book behind former Major League Baseball outfielder Kevin McReynolds, who drove in 61 runs in 1978.

"[Poppy] has really had a good year at coming through at the right time," Sylvan Hills Coach Denny Tipton said. "Big-time players come through in big-time situations, and he's been a big-time player this season."

The Bears (24-12) are hoping for another big game out of Poppy in today's Class 5A state championship. Sylvan Hills faces Watson Chapel (23-7) at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville at 12:30 p.m.

Poppy is averaging 1.47 RBI a game and has 22 more RBI than the next highest Bears' player -- senior Nick Fakouri with 31. Batting in the No. 3 hole, Poppy has a .455 batting average, 19 extra-base hits, 33 singles and 5 sacrifice flies. His home run total for 2018 is only three, but he did belt a grand slam in Saturday's 11-8 state semifinal victory over Greenbrier.

"It was a good hit," said Poppy, who said it was the first grand slam he had ever hit. "It was a big game and it was a big hit. It meant a lot in that situation.

"When I hit it, I didn't really think much about it. But when I got back into the dugout, I started thinking, 'Did I just do that?' "

Poppy can credit his teammates for giving him many opportunities to drive in runs. Leadoff batter Kyle Clayton (.600 on-base percentage) and four-year starter Ryan Lumpkin (.400 batting average) have found ways to get on base.

"Those two lead the team in walks," Poppy said. "They aren't trying to smash doubles and home runs every time. They can and have hit them out, but they're doing a good job of getting on [base] and allowing Nick and I to drive them in."

The Bears struggled early this season, losing four of their first five games, but since April 4 they are 13-4. They entered the state tournament as a No. 2 seed from the 5A-Central, then defeated 5A-South winner White Hall and 5A-West winner Greenbrier to reach the state championship game for the 13th time.

"I think we were in a rut at the beginning of the season," Poppy said. "We were asking ourselves, 'Why are we not winning?' Last year it was win, win, win. We weren't playing well but then we started to figure it out. We've just kept it going."

"We started 1 and 4, but I think that helped us," said Tipton, who is in his 21st season as the Bears' head coach. "I think losing helps. Losing is part of life. It doesn't always go like you want it to go, and that's especially true in a game like baseball. I'm glad they stuck it out. They got to where they loved the process."

Poppy and the Bears will have a tough task to solve today. Watson Chapel pitcher Kaleb Hill is an Ole Miss signee who in his previous outing struck out 9 and allowed 4 hits in an 11-3 victory over Little Rock Christian.

Sylvan Hills is hitting .330 as a team and has averaged 8.75 runs a game.

"At the end of the day, he's just a pitcher and he's got to throw strikes," Poppy said. "If we continue to do what we've done all tournament, we can win. It's baseball. You can be the best player ever and sometimes only go an inning. You see it all the time."

