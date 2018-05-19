Rick Lee’s Preakness Stakes selections and analysis

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Justify Smith Baffert 1-2

Set a rapid early pace in a clear Kentucky Derby victory, and the unbeaten and untested colt will be odds-on to give trainer Bob Baffert a seventh Preakness winner.

5 Good Magic J.Ortiz Brown 3-1

Was closer to the pace than expected when second best in the Derby, and the 2-year-old champion may have arrived in better shape than Justify, who bruised a heel.

2 Lone Sailor I.Ortiz Amoss 15-1

Made a gradual gain through traffic in the Derby, and he is the best closer in the field and this group did not finish well in Louisville.

1 Quip Geroux Brisset 12-1

Won the Tampa Derby in his 2018 debut and followed the effort with a second-place finish behind odds-on winner Magnum Moon in the Arkansas Derby.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Tenfold Santana Asmussen 20-1

Won his first two starts before finishing a decent fifth in the Arkansas Derby, and the lightly raced son of Curlin is bred to love a wet track.

3 Sporting Chance Contreras Lukas 30-1

Was a Grade I winning juvenile for six-time Preakness winning trainer D. Wayne Lukas, and he did finish third behind Good Magic in the Blue Grass.

8 Bravazo Saez Lukas 20-1

Has not finished with much punch since an upset victory in the Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds.

4 Diamond King Castellano Servis 30-1

Has won four of six races, including two minor stakes races at Laurel, and trainer John Servis won this race with Smarty Jones in 2004.