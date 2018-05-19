Rick Lee’s Preakness Stakes selections and analysis
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
7 Justify Smith Baffert 1-2
Set a rapid early pace in a clear Kentucky Derby victory, and the unbeaten and untested colt will be odds-on to give trainer Bob Baffert a seventh Preakness winner.
5 Good Magic J.Ortiz Brown 3-1
Was closer to the pace than expected when second best in the Derby, and the 2-year-old champion may have arrived in better shape than Justify, who bruised a heel.
2 Lone Sailor I.Ortiz Amoss 15-1
Made a gradual gain through traffic in the Derby, and he is the best closer in the field and this group did not finish well in Louisville.
1 Quip Geroux Brisset 12-1
Won the Tampa Derby in his 2018 debut and followed the effort with a second-place finish behind odds-on winner Magnum Moon in the Arkansas Derby.
6 Tenfold Santana Asmussen 20-1
Won his first two starts before finishing a decent fifth in the Arkansas Derby, and the lightly raced son of Curlin is bred to love a wet track.
3 Sporting Chance Contreras Lukas 30-1
Was a Grade I winning juvenile for six-time Preakness winning trainer D. Wayne Lukas, and he did finish third behind Good Magic in the Blue Grass.
8 Bravazo Saez Lukas 20-1
Has not finished with much punch since an upset victory in the Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds.
4 Diamond King Castellano Servis 30-1
Has won four of six races, including two minor stakes races at Laurel, and trainer John Servis won this race with Smarty Jones in 2004.
