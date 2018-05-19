Yankees get cozy at airport for sleepover

Chances are even in the less-than-travel-friendly minor leagues, New York Yankees players and staff didn't have too many nights like this one.

The Yankees' Delta flight was supposed to be wheels up to Kansas City about 10 p.m. Wednesday from Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., after the Yankees' suspended and regularly scheduled games against the Washington Nationals were postponed by rain earlier in the day.

The Yankees ended up spending the night at Dulles instead.

Not at an airport hotel, but Dulles as in the airport.

"It was an unfortunate set of circumstances," Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said late Thursday afternoon.

Cashman said it was a combination of issues, including a mechanical problem with the airplane, still stormy weather in the area and aviation regulations that limit the number of hours a crew can work in a single shift.

And so with no hotel options -- D.C. area hotels were at capacity Wednesday night -- the Yankees' traveling party either slept in chairs in the waiting area or on the plane itself.

The Yankees, who started a three-game series against the Royals on Friday night, left Dulles about 9:30 a.m. Thursday and arrived in Kansas City without incident.

"Fortunately," Cashman said, "[Thursday] was an off day."

Pun fully intended, Cashman said of Wednesday night's events: "It really was a perfect storm."

Test of strength

Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Paul Alexander has an unique way to determine whether a player will be successful.

Per SB Nation Radio's Bobby Belt, Alexander wrote a passage in his book, Perform, about the importance of properly dispensing ketchup from the bottle. Specifically, for those players who would dare hit the bottle on the bottom, Alexander doesn't think you are right for his offensive line.

"When I see a large football player turn a bottle of ketchup upside down and pound at its heel with tremendous force yet with limited success, I immediately make the mental note: He must either play defensive line, or if he plays offensive line, he can't play for me," Alexander wrote.

Alexander's book was released in 2011. It details his time working as an assistant coach in the NFL and a student training with concert pianist Albert Muhlbock.

Alexander spent the previous 24 years working with the Cincinnati Bengals before being hired by the Cowboys in January.

The Cowboys drafted guard Connor Williams in the second round last month. There's no official word on how he fared in Alexander's pre-draft ketchup exam prior to being selected.

Good timing

A 93-year-old Ohio man wrapped up his nearly seven decades of golfing with his first hole-in-one.

Ben Bender told The Zanesville (Ohio) Times Recorder "the Lord knew" this was his last round and gave him a hole-in-one.

Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He said he was in awe watching it, but then his hip started bothering him, forcing him to stop after a few more holes. He headed to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender said he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a three at one point.

He said he hates giving up the game, but knows he can't play forever.

QUIZ

Where did Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Paul Alexander attend college?

ANSWER

State University of New York in Cortland

Sports on 05/19/2018