Arkansas softball wins first regional championship

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas softball is heading to the first super regional in program history after a 6-4 win over Wichita State on Sunday at Bogle Park.

Hannah McEwen's two-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Razorbacks a 5-4 lead and Sydney Benz scored on a wild pitch while pinch-running for catcher Kayla Green, who led off the sixth inning with a double. Arkansas pitcher Mary Haff retired the final eight Wichita State batters after the Shockers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth.

The Razorbacks won three games in three days, defeating 2-0 DePaul on Friday and Wichita State 5-0 Saturday. Arkansas was hosting an NCAA regional for the first time in the program's 22-year history.

Arkansas (42-15) will play the winner of the Norman (Okla.) Regional next weekend. Oklahoma (52-3), the No. 4 national seed and two-time defending national champion, entered Sunday needing one win to advance.

The best-of-three super regional will begin either Friday or Saturday.

Haff starred in the circle for Arkansas and all three wins this weekend. Haff struck out 20 and allowed no runs over 18 2/3 innings.