40-year-old Arkansas man loses control of ATV, dies in crash

A 40-year-old Arkansas man died Saturday when the ATV he was driving traveled off a road and hit a ditch, state police said.

The wreck happened around 9:45 a.m. on Koyle Cemetery Road in Winslow, according to a preliminary report.

Authorities said Jason. R. Sanford was driving a 2013 ATV south when he lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn. The ATV then reportedly struck a ditch.

Sanford, a Winslow resident, died as a result of the wreck.

State police said conditions at the time of the Washington County crash were clear and dry.

Sanford's death was one of at least 163 so far this year in crashes on Arkansas roads, preliminary data show.