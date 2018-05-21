Claim that Arkansas day care worker had boy pelted by rocks probed

Police are investigating a claim that a Forrest City day care worker ordered children to pelt another child with rocks as punishment, authorities said last week.

The complaint was received April 26 and is being investigated as possible child abuse, police said.

The complaint filed by a former Teach and Tend employee states that on April 25, a co-worker at the day care center ordered children to throw rocks at a 4-year-old after he had refused an order to sit down. The boy had grabbed rocks and thrown them on the ground, which led the employee to direct other children to throw rocks at the child, according to police.

Several children picked up rocks and threw them at the child, according to a report filed with the Forrest City Police Department.

The complainant told police she took a video of the incident and that the co-worker told the children to stop and took the child inside.

A video of the incident was posted on the website of Memphis’ Fox affiliate WHBQ-TV, Channel 13. The video shows children throwing rocks, and one child can be heard screaming.

The TV station said the video was sent from the complainant, who refused to speak with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . The complainant told the TV station that she quit her job at the day care.

The complaint said other day care workers had mistreated children in the past.