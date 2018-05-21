LB target plans to officially visit Hogs

A newly offered linebacker plans to make an official visit to Arkansas next month.

Zach Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis received an offer from the Hogs on May 5 and now plans to officially visit Fayetteville in June.

He reopened his recruitment on Sunday after being committed to California since April 28. He plans to talk to defensive cooridnator John Chavis on Tuesday night.

"Super excited to get down there to check it out, will be my first time there since a very young age," Zimos said. "Can’t wait to meet the rest of the staff as well as what the environment around campus and the city. Getting to know what opportunities Arkansas has in store also. I’m ready to get on the phone with them so we can make this date set and stone with them. Can’t wait."

In nine games, Zimos recorded 56 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and a forced fumble as a junior.

Zimos has outstanding speed and runs a leg on the school's 800-meter and 1,600-meter relays. He also has offers from California, Texas Tech, Boise State, Houston, SMU and Tulsa.

He's also considering official visits to Missouri and Texas Tech.