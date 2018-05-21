North Little Rock man defends title as 'Jeopardy!' champion; 4-day total now over $100,000

A North Little Rock man successfully defended his title as reigning Jeopardy! champion in an episode that aired Monday morning.

Josh Hill's knowledge of chemical elements, geography and bridges helped him win out over the other two contestants.

Hill, who works as a network engineer for Verizon Wireless, correctly named the site of United States Armory and Arsenal — Harpers Ferry — to win Final Jeopardy and net a four-day total of $102,530.

His other correct answers included Xerox, mercury, Argentina, ethanol and the Kentucky Derby.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.