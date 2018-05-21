State police: Driver who struck patrol cars dies after officer-involved shooting, crash on I-40

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday following the death of a driver who hit patrol cars and later crashed on Interstate 40.

About 5 p.m., West Memphis Police Department officers tried to stop a vehicle that was traveling east toward Memphis, according to a news release.

During a pursuit, the driver — later identified as Ronald Clinton, 47, of Memphis — struck multiple patrol vehicles, authorities said.

Clinton reversed and began heading west toward officers in the eastbound lanes, the release states. According to state police, at least one officer fired as the vehicle approached.

Clinton's vehicle then reportedly hit an eastbound tractor-trailer. He had to be extracted and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

His body will be sent to the state Crime Lab to confirm the manner and cause of death.

Eastbound lanes of I-40 in the area were closed for hours while authorities investigated.

No further information was released as of Monday night.