UCA senior named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year

Tyler Gray, a senior pitcher for the University of Central Arkansas, was named the Southland Conference's Pitcher of the Year on Monday.

The right-handed Gray (Fort Smith Southside High) had a 6-1 record, a 2.91 ERA and owns the UCA career strikeout record (281) and the single-game strikeout record (15), which he set against Abilene Christian in a 10-3 victory May 4.

Gray is UCA’s first player to be named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year.

The Bears play Houston Baptist in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.