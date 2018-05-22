Home / Latest News /
Cable provider appeals ruling ordering Little Rock stations to stop airing ad attacking high court justice
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:03 p.m.
A cable provider in Arkansas is appealing a judge's ruling ordering it and several Little Rock TV stations to stop running a conservative group's ad attacking a state Supreme Court justice seeking re-election.
Comcast of Arkansas filed notice Tuesday that it's appealing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza's order preventing stations from airing the Judicial Crisis Network's ad criticizing Justice Courtney Goodson. Goodson sued to block the ad, claiming it was false and defamatory.
Piazza issued his ruling hours before another judge said the ad could continue airing in the northwest Arkansas area.
Goodson is running against Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson and Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling in Tuesday's non-partisan judicial election.
wolfman says... May 22, 2018 at 6:46 p.m.
What happened to free speech. Leave it up to the voters to decide about the ads that air
