Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 7:10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Cable provider appeals ruling ordering Little Rock stations to stop airing ad attacking high court justice

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:03 p.m.

A cable provider in Arkansas is appealing a judge's ruling ordering it and several Little Rock TV stations to stop running a conservative group's ad attacking a state Supreme Court justice seeking re-election.

Comcast of Arkansas filed notice Tuesday that it's appealing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza's order preventing stations from airing the Judicial Crisis Network's ad criticizing Justice Courtney Goodson. Goodson sued to block the ad, claiming it was false and defamatory.

Piazza issued his ruling hours before another judge said the ad could continue airing in the northwest Arkansas area.

Goodson is running against Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson and Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling in Tuesday's non-partisan judicial election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Cable provider appeals ruling ordering Little Rock stations to stop airing ad attacking high court justice

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

wolfman says... May 22, 2018 at 6:46 p.m.

What happened to free speech. Leave it up to the voters to decide about the ads that air

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online