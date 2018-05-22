Ex-schools chief plans to run for mayor of LR

A former Little Rock School District superintendent announced Monday that he will join the pool of candidates vying for mayor in Arkansas' capital city.

Baker Kurrus, 63, first publicly expressed interest in the position on May 8 after Mayor Mark Stodola said he wouldn't seek re-election.

Kurrus said that, after thinking it over, he decided to run about a week ago, but he held off on announcing it until Monday.

The Pine Bluff native, who has lived in Little Rock since 1980, said he is just beginning to research the issues he wants to tackle in his campaign.

Kurrus was the state-appointed superintendent of Little Rock School District from 2015 until June 2017 and was a long-time member of the Little Rock School Board.

As he launches his campaign, he plans to talk with government employees and Little Rock residents to see what they want to be different in the city.

"All of our problems are going to change over time," he explained. "A large part of what I want to do and what I think I can really do to help is change the way we approach problems."

Kurrus added that he wants to "broaden the base" when it comes to who is tasked with tackling problems that arise in the city, and he wants to begin by examining the city budget.

He has a background in business -- he runs a small farm and does independent legal and consultant work -- and thinks finance is one of his strengths.

"The best place to get started is with the budget, and the next place is with the simple questions: how can I help you?" he said.

But he won't kick off the campaign or start raising money until after June 1, as he plans to abide by a city ordinance that restricts fundraising before that date.

The ordinance has been contested in recent months, and in April, City Attorney Tom Carpenter advised members of the board of directors who are up for re-election to start raising campaign money. The recommendation came after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox dismissed a city lawsuit against the other two mayoral candidates' exploratory committees.

Kurrus will join Frank Scott Jr. and state Rep. Warwick Sabin as the other announced candidates so far in the race for Little Rock's mayor.

"We've got five months to talk about the issues and to learn about this campaign," Kurrus said.

The official period to file for city offices begins in August. The election is in November.

Both of the other candidates who have said they will file to run for mayor issued statements regarding Kurrus' announcement Monday.

"Since I began my exploratory efforts more than ten months ago, I have heard from people in every part of Little Rock who want new ideas, new energy, and a fresh approach," Sabin said via text message. "I look forward to continuing the dialogue with a focus on bringing positive leadership to create a bold new future for Little Rock."

He added that his campaign has raised more than $250,000 as an exploratory committee. Sabin will soon complete his third term as a state representative for District 33, which includes Little Rock.

Frank Scott Jr. works at First Security Bank and is an associate pastor in the city.

"I welcome former Superintendent Kurrus to the Little Rock mayor's race of my hometown," his campaign's statement read. "I remain focused on our vision of Little Rock reaching its potential that centers on uniting our city and jobs growth. It's time for a new generation of leadership that honors our past and charts a new course for our future."

The Little Rock mayor is a full-time position that pays $160,000 a year.

Information for this article was contributed by Chelsea Boozer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

