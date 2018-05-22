Hutchinson wins Republican primary in governor's race

Asa Hutchinson has secured the Republican nomination for re-election as Arkansas' governor, fending off a challenge from a Hot Springs gun range owner who criticized his conservative credentials.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:16 p.m. At that time, unofficial results showed Hutchinson with 45,023 votes and Jan Morgan with 17,272 votes, with 2.7 percent of the vote said to be in.

Morgan, the owner of the Gun Cave shooting range in Hot Springs and a former television reporter and news anchor, previously called Hutchinson “a big government, tax-and-spend, establishment progressive.”

Hutchinson, who was first elected in 2014, called that assessment "comical" and pointed to accomplishments that included income tax cuts and a reduction in the number of state workers during his first term. He is a former federal Homeland Security undersecretary and head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In 2014, Morgan drew national media attention by declaring her gun range a “Muslim Free Zone.”

