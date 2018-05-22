Subscribe Register Login

Incumbent Rep. Bruce Westerman secures GOP nomination in 4th Congressional District race

Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 8:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Hutchinson wins Republican primary in governor's race

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 8:18 p.m.

arkansas-governor-asa-hutchinson-left-is-shown-with-mike-preston-executive-director-of-the-arkansas-economic-development-commission-in-this-file-photo

PHOTO BY JEFF MITCHELL

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (left) is shown with Mike Preston, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, in this file photo.


ARKANSAS ELECTIONS: Full coverage of 2018 primary races

Asa Hutchinson has secured the Republican nomination for re-election as Arkansas' governor, fending off a challenge from a Hot Springs gun range owner who criticized his conservative credentials.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:16 p.m. At that time, unofficial results showed Hutchinson with 45,023 votes and Jan Morgan with 17,272 votes, with 2.7 percent of the vote said to be in.

Morgan, the owner of the Gun Cave shooting range in Hot Springs and a former television reporter and news anchor, previously called Hutchinson “a big government, tax-and-spend, establishment progressive.”

Hutchinson, who was first elected in 2014, called that assessment "comical" and pointed to accomplishments that included income tax cuts and a reduction in the number of state workers during his first term. He is a former federal Homeland Security undersecretary and head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In 2014, Morgan drew national media attention by declaring her gun range a “Muslim Free Zone.”

Check back for updates and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hutchinson wins Republican primary in governor's race

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

mozarky2 says... May 22, 2018 at 8:28 p.m.

Over twice the votes in the 'pubbie's primary than the dim's. But, wasting money is what dims do best.

( | suggest removal )

HM2 says... May 22, 2018 at 8:28 p.m.

I guess people didn't pay attention to his backing of the grocery tax hike.

( | suggest removal )

wolfman says... May 22, 2018 at 8:31 p.m.

I guess the nra didn’t help ms Morgan. God bless her. I predict she will get a spot on Fox News now. At least some republicans had some sense and voted for asa

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online