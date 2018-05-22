Home / Latest News /
Hutchinson wins Republican primary in governor's race
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 8:18 p.m.
PHOTO BY JEFF MITCHELL
Cheers from the crowd as Gov. @AsaHutchinson’s spokesman, J.R. Davis, announces the projection. Hutchinson set to speak momentarily. #ArkDG #ARpx pic.twitter.com/SZtUcT7auV— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) May 23, 2018
Asa Hutchinson has secured the Republican nomination for re-election as Arkansas' governor, fending off a challenge from a Hot Springs gun range owner who criticized his conservative credentials.
The Associated Press called the race at 8:16 p.m. At that time, unofficial results showed Hutchinson with 45,023 votes and Jan Morgan with 17,272 votes, with 2.7 percent of the vote said to be in.
Morgan, the owner of the Gun Cave shooting range in Hot Springs and a former television reporter and news anchor, previously called Hutchinson “a big government, tax-and-spend, establishment progressive.”
Hutchinson, who was first elected in 2014, called that assessment "comical" and pointed to accomplishments that included income tax cuts and a reduction in the number of state workers during his first term. He is a former federal Homeland Security undersecretary and head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
In 2014, Morgan drew national media attention by declaring her gun range a “Muslim Free Zone.”
Check back for updates and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
mozarky2 says... May 22, 2018 at 8:28 p.m.
Over twice the votes in the 'pubbie's primary than the dim's. But, wasting money is what dims do best.
HM2 says... May 22, 2018 at 8:28 p.m.
I guess people didn't pay attention to his backing of the grocery tax hike.
wolfman says... May 22, 2018 at 8:31 p.m.
I guess the nra didn’t help ms Morgan. God bless her. I predict she will get a spot on Fox News now. At least some republicans had some sense and voted for asa
