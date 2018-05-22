• Kelly Clarkson said she was supposed to lead a moment of silence on Sunday night as she hosted the Billboard Music Awards in the aftermath of yet another school shooting -- this one at Santa Fe High School in Texas, in which 10 people were killed. But she had something else in mind. "I'm so sick of moments of silence," Clarkson said, as she fought through tears. "It's not working, like, obviously." She continued: "So why don't we not do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action? Why don't we do a moment of change? Why don't we change what's happening? Because it's horrible." Clarkson, a Texas native, is a gun owner herself and has spoken publicly about it several times. She told National Public Radio in 2012 that she owned nine guns and that she slept with a Colt .45. Billboard did not seem to have an issue with Clarkson's going off script, as it posted video of her monologue on social media.

• Pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has a message for anti-abortion campaigners in Ireland: He doesn't approve of them using his song "Small Bump" to advocate for their cause. The Grammy Award winner posted a statement to his Instagram story Friday saying he had been informed the song was being used to promote a "Pro-Life campaign." "I feel like it's important to let you know I have not given approval for this use, and it does not reflect what the song is about," Sheeran wrote. "Small Bump," which is from Sheeran's 2011 debut album, was reportedly being played by anti-abortion activists campaigning in Dublin's city center, The Guardian reported. However, in 2011 the singer told Interview Magazine the song was about a friend who had experienced a miscarriage.

