Police report 4 road deaths over 3 days

A 32-year-old man was fatally struck on Interstate 40 on Monday morning as he crossed the highway on foot after a crash a short time earlier in North Little Rock, authorities said.

The wreck near North Hills Boulevard shortly after 5:30 a.m. blocked the eastbound lanes for about an hour and 45 minutes, backing up traffic for miles.

Arkansas State Police reported Michael S. Candler was walking across I-40 "just after having a vehicle accident." He was then struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback.

Candler suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

The report didn't detail what happened in the initial crash. It was raining when Candler was hit.

Three people were killed on Arkansas roadways over the weekend, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

An Arkansas woman was killed in a wreck that injured four other people on a wet state highway Sunday night, authorities say. The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. in Jonesboro in the area of Harrisburg Road and Lakewood Drive, a preliminary Arkansas State Police report shows.

Kenya Smith, 26, was driving north on Arkansas 1 in a 2009 Pontiac G6 when the car crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Jeep Cherokee traveling south on the highway, state police said.

Smith suffered fatal injuries. The Pontiac's three passengers -- a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy -- as well as the Cherokee's 30-year-old female driver, were reportedly injured and taken to nearby hospitals. All were said to be Jonesboro residents.

Authorities said it was raining at the time of the wreck.

A woman was killed and a man was hurt after the motorcycle they were riding veered off a rain-soaked Arkansas road, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Roseboro Island Road in Crawfordsville in Crittenden County, according to a preliminary state police report.

John G. Eaves, 61, of Marion lost control of the northbound motorcycle while crossing at a bridge, causing it to veer off the road and into a ditch, the report said.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 65-year-old Linda B. Pearrow of Marion was killed; Eaves was listed as injured.

Rain was falling at the time of the crash, authorities noted.

A 40-year-old Arkansas man died Saturday when the ATV he was driving traveled off a road and hit a ditch, state police said.

The wreck happened around 9:45 a.m. on Koyle Cemetery Road in Winslow, according to a preliminary report.

Authorities said Jason. R. Sanford was driving a 2013 ATV south when he lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn. The ATV then reportedly struck a ditch. Sanford, a Winslow resident, died as a result of the wreck.

State police said conditions at the time of the Washington County crash were clear and dry.

Metro on 05/22/2018