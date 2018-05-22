U.S., 14 nations condemn Venezuelan vote as farce

CARACAS, Venezuela -- A growing roster of nations on Monday decried Venezuela's presidential election as a farce, with the U.S. leading the charge in announcing new financial restrictions aimed at further isolating President Nicolas Maduro's embattled government.

President Donald Trump signed an order restricting the Venezuelan government's ability to liquidate assets, stopping short of delivering threatened and potentially crippling oil sanctions for the nation atop the world's largest crude reserves.

"The U.S. will not sit idly by as Venezuela crumbles," Vice President Mike Pence said.

The U.S. announcement came after a coalition of 14 nations from throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, pledged to scale back diplomatic relations with Venezuela and urge international organizations not to issue the Venezuelan government any new credit unless it pertains to humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, the nation's fragmented opposition vowed to unify and push for a new presidential election later this year. Leaders said the Venezuelan people had delivered a silent but powerful message by largely abstaining from Sunday's vote. The election drew the lowest participation for a presidential contest in decades.

"It's evident we are the resounding majority those who want a new Venezuela," said Henrique Capriles, one of Venezuela's most prominent opposition leaders and one who was barred from running in the presidential election.

The pro-government National Election Council announced Monday that with 98 percent of polling stations reporting, Maduro had won more than 6.7 million votes -- over 4 million more than his closest competitor, Henri Falcon. That makes his victory the biggest percentage win over other candidates since Venezuela's 1958 election after the overthrow of dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez.

"It's the biggest victory a presidential candidate has obtained in the history of Venezuela," Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez proclaimed.

Falcon accused the government of buying the votes of poor Venezuelans hurt by widespread food shortages and hyperinflation in what was once Latin America's wealthiest nation, saying the election "without a doubt lacks legitimacy."

Falcon was joined in his demand for a new election by third-place finisher Javier Bertucci. A TV evangelist who handed out soup at his campaign rallies, Bertucci said he would accept the results, blaming them in part on what he called a mistaken opposition boycott.

But Falcon said he nonetheless favors a new election soon and urged Maduro to do the courageous thing and desist from running. If Maduro presses forward, he warned, Venezuela will explode before his new six-year term is scheduled to begin in January.

Opposition leaders including National Assembly president Omar Barboza said if Maduro is sworn into office in early 2019 after his current term ends, he will have "seized power."

Maduro, 55, immediately called for dialogue with his opponents. Despite energetic campaigning, his overall vote haul slipped by nearly 1 million votes from 2013, when he was first elected after his mentor Hugo Chavez's death from cancer.

But he showed no sign of replaying Sunday's vote.

"We will be the most powerful and largest political force in Venezuela for a long time," he told a festive crowd of supporters who poured into the grounds of the presidential palace to celebrate. "It doesn't faze me when they say I'm a dictator."

He promised to spend the next two years before scheduled congressional elections repairing an economy he says has been badly damaged by mafias backed by Colombia and the U.S.

Both of Maduro's opponents accused electoral authorities of ignoring blatant violations before the vote and on election day, like allowing the "Red Points" within 656 feet of voting centers. Maduro accused his opponents of trying to "demonize" a program intended to address the social crisis and not assert political control.

Luis Emilio Rondon, the sole opposition voice on the electoral council, backed Falcon and Bertucci's claims of irregularities and said he too refused to recognize the results.

National Electoral Council President Tibisay Lucena acknowledged a handful of complaints, but insisted they were minor compared to past elections.

"The people of Venezuela have made their pronouncement and we ask everyone, nationally and international, to respect the results," she said.

Signs that the opposition remained divided over the next steps forward were apparent Monday. Even while the two main coalitions vowed to press for a new election, others questioned whether a fair vote with Maduro in power is possible.

"There is only one path," opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said in a fiery press conference. "And that's the route of total disobedience."

