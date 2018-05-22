Home / Latest News /
UAPB gets largest gift in school's history; Simmons Bank donation to be used for stadium upgrades
By Jake Sandlin
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
PINE BLUFF — Simmons Bank on Tuesday announced a $2.5 million donation to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff athletic department for football and baseball stadium improvements.
The university’s football stadium — to be renamed Simmons Bank Field — will have artificial turf installed and a new digital scoreboard added to its north end.
The donation, the largest in UAPB history, will also go toward completion of the Torii Hunter Complex, adding a new press box and concession stand.
The additions will be named the Simmons Bank Pavilion at Torii Hunter Stadium.
