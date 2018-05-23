Bail set at $750,000 for Arkansas woman charged in killing of 81-year-old grandmother

An Arkansas woman was ordered Wednesday to be held in lieu of $750,000 bond in the death of her 81-year-old grandmother, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Andrea Lea Wilson, 26, of Bentonville faces charges of capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Ruby Ross, records show.

Ross' body was found in her home in the 11000 block of Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge last week. The medical examiner determined that Ross’ death was caused by blunt force trauma to her head.

Wilson was arrested Monday by Benton County sheriff's deputies.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, citing the severity of the charges and the likelihood of Wilson's conviction, asked Judge Robin Green to order Wilson to be held without bond.

Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, represented Wilson at the bond hearing and requested a $100,000 bond be set.

