Car-motorcycle collision leaves Arkansan who was driving Camry dead, police say

An Arkansan was killed when the car he was driving collided with a motorcycle Tuesday night, authorities say.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on U.S. 62 in Fayetteville, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said Weston Fitts, 21, was driving west on the highway in a newer-model Toyota Camry when a motorcyclist on a 2007 Suzuki made a left turn onto U.S. 62 from Old Farmington Road.

The motorcycle traveled into the Camry's path and the vehicles collided, the report states.

Fitts was reportedly treated at Washington Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 168 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary state police statistics show.