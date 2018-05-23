Home /
South Carolina defeats Missouri, will play Arkansas on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:00 a.m.
HOOVER, Ala. — South Carolina rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Missouri 4-2 Tuesday night in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
The fifth-seeded Gamecocks (33-22) will face No. 4 Arkansas Wednesday when the tournament's format moves to double elimination. Missouri (34-22) was eliminated from the tournament.
Missouri jumped ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning, but South Carolina responded with a run in the fifth. The Gamecocks pushed ahead 4-2 with three runs in the seventh, using three singles and three walks to take control.
South Carolina's Eddy Demurias (6-0) earned the win in relief, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Graham Lawson pitched two scoreless innings for his second save. Missouri's Andy Toelken (6-3) took the loss, giving up three runs in 2 2/3 innings.
