Human remains found in west Little Rock park identified as missing teen

Human remains found Tuesday at a west Little Rock park have been identified as Ebby Steppach, whose car was discovered there shortly after her disappearance in 2015.

The remains were located inside a drainage pipe after investigators with the Little Rock Police Department’s cold-case unit went to Chalamont Park for a follow-up in the Steppach case.

Officer Steve Moore, an agency spokesman, said Tuesday morning that the discovery did not stem from a tip but rather from “gut instinct.”

Steppach’s car was found days after she, then 18 years old, went missing in late October 2015.

On Tuesday morning, the city’s Public Works Department raised the pipe for police at the back of the park, at which point investigators found skeletal remains.

The park had also been canvassed over a three-day span in November 2016, with help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Steppach’s mother, Laurie Jernigan, told police that she had last seen her daughter Oct. 24, 2015, two days before she was reported missing.

According to the initial police report, Steppach had talked to her brother before her disappearance. He reportedly refused to say where she was and hung up the phone before turning it off.

Jernigan described an account from her son that referred to Steppach sounding “like she was high on drugs.”

Steppach reportedly called her brother Oct. 25, 2015, sounding panicked, Jernigan previously told an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter.

The teen's 2003 Volkswagen Passat was found five days later at Chalamont Park. Its gas tank was empty and battery was dead, and the keys were still in the ignition, police said.

Steppach’s disappearance drew widespread attention in the years after she went missing. A Facebook group had more than 19,000 followers as of Wednesday, and billboards and flyers were plastered with Steppach’s face.

In December, with the support of a private investigator hired by Steppach’s family, the teen’s story was featured in an episode of Dr. Phil.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli and Ginny Monk of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.