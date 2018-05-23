Louisiana DB an admirer of Chavis and Hogs' recruiting tactics

Arkansas made the recent cut for defensive back Tyrone Lewis and there’s a good chance the Hogs will another cut in the near future.

“They communicate with me - like try to build a relationship and they’re recruiting me hard,” Lewis said of the Razorbacks.

Lewis (6-0, 180 pounds) of Hammond, La., narrowed his list of 25 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Louisiana- LaFayette, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane and Utah.

He’s an admirer of defensive coordinator John Chavis’ resume.

“He came from LSU,” Lewis said. “They were telling me he was like one of the best defensive coordinators in the nation in college football They caught my attention because I would love someone like him coach me up.”

Lewis, who reports running an electronic 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, said the Hogs made his top 10 because of Chavis and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith visiting his school, with others on the staff staying in touch.

“They’re sending me like a lot of mail,” Lewis said. “They came to my school as well. My top 10 have been showing a lot of love and they’re the ones that came to my school to see me and let me know they're recruiting me hard. The coaches text me the head coach texts me so I know the love is there.”

He recorded more than 30 tackles along with 3 forced fumbles, 8 interceptions, 2 returned for scores as a junior. He plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas in the future.

“It has to feel like home,” said Lewis, who also scored three touchdowns at receiver. “I have to see myself in their defense and if their defense fits my style. How many safeties they have? How many cornerbacks they have? Who’s all leaving? How many juniors and seniors are there?”

Lewis said the Hogs are looking at him at cornerback and safety.

“I told them wherever I can get the most playing time,” Lewis said. “I want to come in and play as a true freshman and be an All-American.”

His speed is on display for the school’s track team and runs legs on the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays. He also competes in the 400 meters and has a best of 48.2 seconds.

“That’s a man’s race right there,” Lewis said of the 400 meters.

Lewis plans to narrow his lists of school to six in about a month.

“I think Arkansas will make it to my top six because I really like Arkansas and their coaches,” Lewis said. “Plus like I said the defensive coordinator. I want someone to coach me up like that.”