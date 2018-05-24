Another Mexico Chiquito in central Arkansas shuts its doors

Several readers called in following our notice last week on the closure of the Mexico Chiquito at 13924 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, to report that the location at 1135 Skyline Drive, Conway, which is still listed on the mini-chain's website, has also been closed for several weeks.

We got a "not in service" recording when we called the phone number, (501) 205-1985.

A sign on the Cantrell Road location announced its closing. Mexico Chiquito also has restaurants at 4511 Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock and 11406 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.