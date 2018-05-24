Arkansas draws Texas Tech in Big 12/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE — Another nonconference opponent has been added to Arkansas’ 2018-19 basketball schedule.

The Razorbacks will face Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 26, 2019, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the conferences announced Thursday.

It is the fifth consecutive season Arkansas will participate in the inter-conference challenge. The Razorbacks are 2-2 in those games the last four seasons, most recently beating Oklahoma State 66-65 in Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 27.

Here is a look at how Arkansas has fared in the challenge:

2014-15 — Lost at Iowa State, 95-77

2015-16 — Beat Texas Tech, 75-68 in OT

2016-17 — Lost at Oklahoma State, 99-71

2017-18 — Beat Oklahoma State, 66-65

Texas Tech is the fourth known nonconference opponent on Arkansas’ upcoming schedule, joining Texas in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 9, Colorado State and Western Kentucky. Dates for the games against Western Kentucky and Colorado State have not yet been announced.

The all-time series is tied 39-39, but Arkansas has won six of the last seven meetings dating back to 1990.