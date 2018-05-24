Fan favorite Dorian Gerald joins Recruiting Thursday

Arkansas defensive end signee and fan favorite Dorian Gerald is a few weeks away from reports to Fayetteville and he talked about that along with several other things on Recruiting Thursday.

Gerald, 6-3, 265 pounds, of College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers before picking the Hogs over Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU and others. He plans to arrive in Fayetteville in early July.

COACH STEVE CALDWELL VISITED HIS SCHOOL ON WEDNESDAY:

"He came out and checked on me and I truly appreciate it. Normally when you know and sign and everything you don't hear fro the coaches. I hear from them all the time. All the time.

"He came by. We made sure the academics were right. Because that's the biggest thing and everything checked out."

CALDWELL NOTICED HE SLIMMED UP:

"He could tell I was working out I because slimmed up. I promised. I told everybody I was going to lose some of that stomach fat."

HOW HE"S CHANGED IN JUNIOR COLLEGE:

"Now I'm very open. I listen to everyone's opinion. Everyone's opinion matters to me because it's more than one way to do things. I've grown up-maturity."

"Juco has made me a lot more hungrier to get to where I'm going."

RAZORBACK FANS ON TWITTER:

"I like the fans. They're very supportive."

