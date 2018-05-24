Police investigate after 1 critically hurt in shooting at Arkansas apartment complex

One person was shot at a northeast Arkansas apartment complex Wednesday night, police say.

Jonesboro officers were called about 10:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Belt Street, according to a news release. The victim was reportedly transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital and in critical condition at the time of the flight. Police did not know the person's condition Thursday afternoon.

The wounded individual told police the shooting took place in the area of Caraway Commons Apartment Complex. The victim then drove to Belt Street, investigators were told.

No further information about the shooting was released. Police have named no suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.