Recounts confirm results in 2 close Arkansas House races; 1 candidate asks for another

Recounts Thursday confirmed two close Arkansas House races, but one candidate asked for another, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Reps. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, and Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, won their GOP primary bids. Della Rosa's challenger Kendon Underwood has asked for a recount by hand. Election officials plan on conducting that recount Tuesday.

The first recount was ordered by the election commission because of the close margins in the two races. The recount results were the same but reflected the addition of a provisional ballot cast for Della Rosa that was not counted before.

Final, though unofficial, results show 1,069 votes for Della Rosa and 1,065 for Underwood. Douglas had 946 votes to Richardson’s 934.

The provisional ballot in Della Rosa’s race was held over a lack of required photo ID, a new requirement this election year, election officials said.