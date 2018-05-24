North Little Rock man wins nearly $20,000 in seventh straight win on 'Jeopardy!'

A North Little Rock man has yet again successfully defended his title as reigning Jeopardy! champion, winning the trivia gameshow for the seventh day in a row.

In an episode that aired Thursday, Josh Hill initially lagged behind two other contestants, who answered question after question about novels, war history and raisins while he stayed quiet.

But even after losing money on a botched Daily Double, Hill made his way to the front by correctly recalling the home state of former President Robert Taft, Harvard's one-word Latin motto and which bill features the Lincoln Memorial.

Hill, who works as a network engineer for Verizon Wireless, then upped his winnings when he answered the Final Jeopardy question: "For a link between oceans, the United States signed an 1859 treaty with Mexico giving us rights to this two-syllable strip of land 'of tehuantepec.'"

"What is isthmus?" netted the Arkansan $19,601 for that game. His seven-day total now stands at $163,721. He will return for an eighth game Friday.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.