The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 24, 2018

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-17-533. Derrick Lynell Harris v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wynne, J., concurs. Wood and Womack, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE JOSEPHINE LINKER HART

CR-17-677 Carl Mouton v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed on direct appeal; dismissed on cross-appeal. Kemp, C.J., and Baker, Wood, and Wynne, JJ., concur.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-17-806. Carl Dewayne Prince v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Petitioner's pro se motion for belated appeal. Motion denied.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-17-842. Robert J. Moten v. State of Arkansas, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Appellee's motion to dismiss appeal. Motion granted.

CR-18-10. Lee Charles Millsap, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Appellant's pro se motion for use of the record on appeal as a pauper, and for extension of time to file appellant's abstract, brief, and addendum; and pro se motion to withdraw motion for use of record. Appeal dismissed; motions moot.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-17-332. Carl Davis, Jr. v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part.

JUSTICE COURTNEY HUDSON GOODSON

CR-96-428. Larry Rayford v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se fourth petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

CV-17-949. Jefferson County Election Commission; Stu Soffer, in His Official Capacity as Jefferson County Election Commissioner; and Michael Adams, in His Official Capacity as Jefferson County Election Commissioner v. Hon. Hank Wilkins ex rel. Jefferson County, Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Reversed. Hart and Wood, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-17-871. First State Bank and Pinnacle Bank n/k/a Central Bank v. City of Elkins, Arkansas, from the United States District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division. Certified question answered.

