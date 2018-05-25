Authorities: Arkansan charged in child's death, home explosion now faces new charges

A Paris man awaiting trial on murder and arson charges in the December death of a 2-year-old boy now faces new charges, authorities say.

Ricky Carter, 28, was charged in Logan County Circuit Court on Friday with first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery, both felonies, in an incident that occurred April 21. He is accused of threatening to kill another county jail inmate during an argument and causing injury to the jailer who intervened.

Carter was already charged with first-degree murder and arson in the Dec. 21 death of Ryatt Reese.

In an interview with special agents of the Arkansas State Police, Carter admitted that he yanked Ryatt's feet from under him, causing the child to hit his head, according to a probable-cause affidavit that accompanied the criminal complaint.

Ryatt began shaking, Carter said in the affidavit, and Carter attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the boy "for a long time," the affidavit said. Carter then placed Ryatt on his bed and turned on the gas for about 45 minutes, then ignited a lighter, which caused the explosion and fire, the affidavit says.

The affidavit said the state medical examiner's office concluded from an autopsy that Ryatt died from "traumatic head and abdomen injuries."

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.