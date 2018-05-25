Arkansas man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

An Arkansas man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Kenny Jason Walden of Hot Springs was taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m. He was charged with a felony count of rape.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Garland County sheriff's office received a report of the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old April 11.

In an interview April 10 at the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center, the girl reportedly disclosed she was raped by Walden when she was alone with him. She said the last time it occurred was about two or three weeks before the interview.

The first time it occurred was a year ago when she was 13, the victim noted.

Walden reportedly declined to be interviewed by investigators and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Records show he remained at the Garland County jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $7,500 bond.