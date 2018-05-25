Police Beat

Woman says shots by tailgater hit car

A woman's vehicle was struck twice by gunfire Wednesday as she drove around Little Rock, she told police.

An officer took a report around 3:30 p.m. that day at a residence in the 3100 block of Gilman Street, the Police Department said.

The 26-year-old driver said that she was traveling east on West 36th Street after leaving Sunshine Mart at 3525 John Barrow Road when a gray car began "tailgating" her green Honda Accord.

The woman tapped her brakes to try to get the vehicle to back away, at which point the other driver tried to pass her, a police report states.

According to authorities, the woman said she sped up so the car couldn't pass her.

One of the occupants later shot at her Accord, striking the back glass twice as she was at 30th and Gilman streets, the woman told officers.

Late-night gunfire hospitalizes PB man

A 33-year-old Pine Bluff man was shot Thursday while waiting in Little Rock for his sister to pick him up, he told police.

According to a report from the Police Department, officers responded about 2:45 a.m. to UAMS Medical Center. There, Kendric Wooten said he was standing outside a friend's home in the 7700 block of Bradley Drive when he heard multiple shots between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. His sister soon picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

UAMS staff members told police that Wooten had been shot underneath his right armpit and that the bullet had "lodged in between his ribs." His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Wooten said he didn't know who would have shot him, the report states.

Lottery scratch-offs taken; suspect held

Police say a North Little Rock man was arrested on accusations that he took lottery tickets from a convenience store Wednesday night.

Myron Allen, 40, faces a charge of aggravated robbery, according to a North Little Rock police report.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the Shell convenience store at 3100 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

A clerk said that a man entered the store and approached the counter while appearing to have a gun under his shirt.

The robber then "stuck a hand under his shirt and began removing 200X The Money lottery tickets from the reel," according to the report.

