New hotel to open at Little Rock airport in 2019

The first new hotel development near Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock in 30 years is scheduled to open in June 2019.

The $15.5 million project is a four-story, 114-room Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott just off Interstate 440 on a 4.46-acre tract at 4201 E. Roosevelt Road.

Airport Hotels LLC acquired the property, which is next to a five-story Comfort Inn, in 2016 for $1.1 million.

Fairfield is a 31-year-old brand with more than 870 locations targeting business travelers.

The project, of which final details remain to be worked out with the city, is timely, said Rajesh Mehta of Little Rock, who leads Airport Hotels.

"No new hotel has come in that airport market for more than 30 years unlike other pockets in Little Rock [west and north] or even the kind of hotel growth we have seen in [the] last few years in [the] entire country," he said.

The airport hotel project is part of a portfolio of six Mehta properties that include two other Little Rock hotels, Home2 Suites by Hilton at Shackleford Crossings and a Residence Inn by Marriott near Arkansas Heart Hospital.

-- Noel Oman