On nuke deal, Iran complying

BERLIN -- Iran appears to be complying with a 2015 deal with major powers that was meant to stop it from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Thursday.

The United States pulled out of the pact earlier this month and wants to impose tough sanctions on Iran, while European powers and Tehran say they are committed to keep working together to save the deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in Vienna, in its first report since the U.S. withdrawal, that Iran continues to stay below the maximum level to which it can enrich uranium and appears to be fulfilling other obligations.

However, the agency in the report criticizes Iran for being slow when it comes to "complementary access" inspections, which are part of the deal.

"Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access would ... enhance confidence," the report says.

European powers, including France, Britain and Germany, who are all signatories of the deal, hope that diplomacy and the promise of economic benefits might keep Iran in the fold of the nuclear deal that Europe sees as essential to security.

President Donald Trump had the United States withdraw from the deal because he thinks it fails to guarantee Americans safety from the risks posed by Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, is reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the accord, after failing to persuade Trump to stick with it.

Macron headed to St. Petersburg Thursday despite deep differences with Putin over Syria, Ukraine and alleged Russian meddling abroad. Both men, however, want to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal.

Macron said the agreement has been "placed in a situation of risk by the Americans, but I want to see elements of optimism."

Putin reiterated support for the pact and said any unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran would be illegitimate.

Macron, his aides said, wants to keep a dialogue with Russia open to help solve world crises. And France wants Russia to use its influence with Iran to ensure it respects its nuclear commitments despite Trump's decision.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/25/2018