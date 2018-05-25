100 years ago

May 25, 1918

SPRINGDALE -- A farmer named Schnidenberger, residing near here, was visited by a committee yesterday when it was reported that he had made disloyal remarks to the Red Cross committee which solicited him for a donation. The committee demanded an explanation and left his place only after Schnidenberger declared that he meant no disrespect toward the government or the president.

50 years ago

May 25, 1968

• A bill (HB 18) to authorize the state Board of Corrections to hire probation officers to supervise persons placed on probation by circuit judges was approved Friday by the House, 90-0, and went to the Senate. Representative O. Worth Camp Jr., of El Dorado, who sponsored the bill for the Rockefeller administration, said the program couldn't be established until funds became available. He doubted that the money would be provided during the current special session. "I ask you to vote for this regardless of whether we get the money this session, at the regular session next January or three years from now," Camp told the House.

25 years ago

May 25, 1993

• Crime laboratories around the country are feeding genetic information into an FBI computer to create what federal officials hope will become a nationwide DNA data bank on criminals. The technology is so sophisticated that enough skin cells can be taken from a cigarette butt or a hat to identify its owner. This high-tech sleuthing involves taking blood from prisoners to analyze and record their deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA, codes. The FBI hopes to develop the ability to compare computerized DNA records of criminals to blood or semen found at crime scenes, said Dr. Bruce J. McCreedy.

10 years ago

May 25, 2008

• A nationwide effort that has been afoot for two years to catch child predators who exploit children by either soliciting them for sex or distributing obscene images of them is just now making its presence felt in federal courtrooms across the country, including those in the Eastern and Western districts of Arkansas. "We are definitely seeing a surge in these cases, and it has to do with the Project Safe Childhood Initiative," said Jane Duke, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

