The hand that feeds ya

The nation's top professional sports league--the NFL, of course--made some off-season news this week when the owners and the league's offices decided to, in effect, put a stop to players kneeling during the national anthem.

Players are no longer required to be on the sideline during the anthem. But if they are, they are told to stand. Any deviation from this rule could result in penalties and fines. And, it should be noted, a pink slip.

"Clearly," the commissioner said, "our objective as a league and to all 32 clubs, which was unanimous, is that we want people to be respectful of the national anthem."

Clearly. It's also clear that the NFL knows that its ratings took a dip last year thanks to the protests. And if anything, the NFL knows what keeps the money flowing. It's television revenue. And the league can't afford for fans to shun the game.

The players still have all their rights intact. They still have the perfect First Amendment right to kneel during the anthem. No government officer or judge is going to haul them away for it. But they may have to sacrifice a spot on the team. After all, the league's owners have rights, too.

Ah, but there's still a long, hot summer to get through before we can argue football again. Right now, it's baseball and softball season. Go Razorbacks!

Editorial on 05/25/2018