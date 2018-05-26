Immigration critic chosen for key post

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced plans Friday to nominate a retired foreign service officer affiliated with an organization that critics call an anti-immigrant hate group to run the State Department bureau overseeing refugee protection and resettlement.

Ronald Mortensen, whose postings as a diplomat included Chad, Gabon and Australia, was tapped to be assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, the White House said.

Mortensen, who must be confirmed by the Senate, backed Trump's presidential bid and is a vocal opponent of illegal immigration. Attention quickly turned to his current role as a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, which the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a hate group in 2016 for its "repeated circulation of white nationalist and anti-Semitic writers."

In a statement Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union called Mortensen an "anti-immigrant zealot" and said senators should examine his past statements "and animosity towards civil rights and civil liberties."

[U.S. immigration: Data visualization of selected immigration statistics, U.S. border map]

But Mortensen also helped lead the U.S. Agency for International Development's efforts to provide relief in Iraq and Syria, and he was among a team that won a humanitarian award for that work in 2017.

Mortensen declined to comment when reached by phone Friday. Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, said the hate-group description is "a slur by a direct marketing organization that shouldn't really be taken seriously." He said in a phone interview that Mortensen "spent his whole life doing humanitarian assistance abroad. How many people have gone to Haiti after the earthquake, and Iraq and Mali and Guinea-Bissau and Darfur?"

In several columns for the Center for Immigration Studies, which describes itself as "low-immigration, pro-immigrant," Mortensen has sought to refute the idea that people living in the country illegally are law-abiding, criticized religious leaders for assisting those people, and staked out his opposition to the 2010 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"The country's faith leaders have offered illegal aliens amnesty from their sins and crimes without any need to truly repent or to make restitution to the American citizens who have been severely damaged by their actions," he wrote in a 2016 column.

A Section on 05/26/2018