Man, 58, charged in child-porn case
A 58-year-old Little Rock man faces dozens of counts of possession of child pornography after authorities arrested him Thursday, records show.
Frank Christian Dunn was arrested about 9:15 a.m. at his home in the 14000 block of Honey Bear Drive, which is east of Hinson and Taylor Loop roads in west Little Rock.
A Little Rock Police Department officer wrote in an arrest report that an "on site preview" during a search of the residence revealed "images depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child."
The arrest report and online court records list 75 counts of possession of child pornography against Dunn.
Dunn was not listed on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster Friday evening. A June 7 court date is set.
