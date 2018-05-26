Motorist charged in collision death

A man accused of driving while intoxicated at the time of a fatal wreck Sunday night faces a negligent-homicide charge, authorities said.

About 10:45 p.m., Blytheville police responded to a wreck at Ruddle Road and Cherry Street, the department said in a release.

Ray McLaurin, 51, was driving west on Cherry Street in a 2004 Dodge Stratus, then stopped at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2012 Nissan Altima going north on Ruddle Road, police said. The vehicles collided, and McLaurin died at the scene.

A breath test determined that the Altima's driver, Joshua Wilson, 31, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent, which is 1½ times the legal limit, the release states.

Wilson reportedly told authorities he had been driving about 45 mph and was unable to stop when the Stratus pulled into his path.

The Blytheville resident was free on $100,000 bond from the Mississippi County jail as of Friday afternoon, records show.

